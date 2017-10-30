Steps for winterizing your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Brian Schraut, Principal Partner of R.F. Schraut Heating & Cooling, talks about winterizing your home.

With Old Man Winter right around the corner, it's a good idea to perform a combustion analysis on your furnace. When the temperatures begin to drop, people tend to keep their windows closed more often. Schraut says it's a good idea to have a professional evaluate your home to see which air quality products are right for you.

R.F. Schraut Heating & Cooling offers duct cleaning, whole-home humidifiers and they cover all of your filtration needs to help keep you healthy and comfortable all winter long.

The company also offers complimentary filter change reminders as well as a discount by purchasing your filters as a case of 12, instead of individually. This will help avoid the hassle of purchasing a new filter every month, if you use a standard filter.

