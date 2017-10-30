St. Charles man channels inner Clark Griswold for Halloween home decorations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - It’s truly a one-of-a-kind Halloween display.

Chris Donaubauer has been growing the display on his St. Charles property for 16 years. Thousands of lights cover the front yard on Nancy Dr. with displays spanning along his driveway and into his backyard.

“It’s amazing,” said one visitor. “I have no words.”

It’s that type of reaction that gives Donaubauer the motivation to put on a display year after year.

“The kids come through and then the grown-ups, they turn into what I call kids in the candy store,” he said.

The display includes too many lights to count. Some visitors have tried to donate money to Donaubauer, but he refuses to accept a dime.

“For 16 years I’ve never taken anything. I never will,” he said.

In Edwardsville, some trick or treaters got a jump on Halloween. The community holds a parade on Halloween so trick or treating is done the night before.

Dan and Lisa Gray go all out with a display in their yard.

“We usually have between 500 and 600 kids every year,” said Edwardsville resident Lisa Gray. “So that’s pretty big.”

Some first responders say the trick or treating the night before Halloween gives them a chance to have fun with their children. Some police departments beef up their staffing on October 31.

“Since I have to work tomorrow it’s great to be able to come out the night before and still be able to have time with my kids,” said Dupo Police Officer Mike Sullivan. “I can be out tomorrow keeping the neighborhoods safe.”