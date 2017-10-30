St. Charles County Council honors work of law enforcement during Stockley protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Charles County Council passed a resolution Monday honoring and recognizing the work of law enforcement officers, the department of corrections, and emergency operations center.

The resolution cites the work of the groups during a protest in St. Charles following the Jason Stockley verdict. Any exchanges between activists and police during that protest were peaceful.

Earlier this month, St. Louis City Board of Alderman tried to pass a similar resolution, but it was voted down.

St. Charles County Council member Joe Brazil said they wanted to give police the recognition they aren't getting in other areas.

Fox 2 / KPLR 11 reached out to activists for a comment on this resolution, but no one responded.