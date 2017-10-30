Pair arrested in Ohio for murders of elderly Reynolds County couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON, Mo. - Two men wanted for the execution-style murders of an elderly couple in Reynolds County and the shooting of third person have been caught in Ohio.

It all began at the home of 86-year-old James and 72-year-old Janet Nance in Ellington, Missouri on October 18th. A friend of the Nances was also at the home.

Authorities said 44-year-old Timothy Callahan of Farmington and 67-year-old David Young, who is from Ironton, went to the home to rob the Nance family. When it was over, court documents indicate at least one suspect fired shots into the back of the heads of each of the three people, only the Nances' 73-year-old friend survived. She was able to give detectives helpful information, including a description of the suspects and their car. Another witness got the license plate and said Young indicated Callahan had shot three people in the head, that he had to shoot one person twice because they wouldn’t die.

The car led detectives to a motel in Bonne Terre, where surveillance video showed the suspects had switched to a UHaul truck. It was turned in near Cincinnati, Ohio and not far from where Young’s daughter lives. She directed police to a motel, where the two were arrested.

The survivor played a key role in the investigation.

"Her help was very important, probably the most important one, even though she was shot in the head twice and her body was covered with blood, she still looked at us and gave us good information," Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Stout said. "I’ve never seen anything like it, because she’s the one who called 911.”

Callahan and Young were charged with several counts, including multiple counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, as well as assault and robbery.

Young already had an outstanding warrant, he was charged with exploiting the elderly in Gasconade County. The sheriff said if the suspects are convicted, he knows how they should be punished.

“When you take lives of somebody else, a life for a life, is the maximum punishment for me. That's the way I believe in it," he said.

The sheriff said both the Missouri State Highway Patrol and federal agencies also played a great deal of help in the investigation, he said even the community brought investigators food while they worked many long hours.