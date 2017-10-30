Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Rhett, an 8-year-old dog that came to the APA through a transfer program. He is a senior dog so there is a discount to adopt him.

Rhett is potty-trained, mild-mannered, gets along with people and other pets.

If you want to adopt Rhett, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org