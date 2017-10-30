MoDOT to test gear, routes this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. _A chill is in the air and that means winter can`t be far behind. To prepare, MoDOT is testing its winter equipment and getting its snow battle plan ready this week.

MoDOT officials are talking this morning about their annual winter operations drill coming up later this week.

This Wednesday and Thursday, crews all around the St. Louis area will make sure they`re ready for winter weather. During the drill, crews will test their vehicle equipment including plows and MoDOT`s emergency operations centers will activate. Crews will also drive different snow routes to make sure they`re familiar with various areas.

Emergency communications systems will be tested as well.

When the drills are happening, drivers may see more MoDOT vehicles on state routes with plows attached to them. Crews will move out in rural areas this Wednesday and Thursday at 8am- in urban areas, crews will start an hour later at 9 a.m.

The drills should wrap up on each day by 3pm.