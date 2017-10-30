Man stabbed while walking in Tower Grove Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The attack happened on Friday night at around 8:20pm.

Police say a 19-year-old was walking through Tower Grove Park near 3900 block of Magnolia when a person approached him from behind and hit him in the back of the head. There was a scuffle and the victim ran from the area.

When the victim returned home he realized he had been stabbed in the chest during the altercation. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Some people we talked to at the park didn't seem too concerned. They make sure they walk the part with plenty of daylight to spare. But they're happy to hear police are increasing officer presence.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5'6"- 5'8" tall with a thin build and wearing all dark clothing.