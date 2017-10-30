Major Case Squad investigating Belleville teen’s homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Il. _The Major Case Squad has been called in to investigate a homicide in Belleville. Police received several calls for "shots fired" on West Main Street near South 76th St. after 10 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 29).

People in the area told FOX 2 they heard about five gunshots but thought it was coming from fireworks.

Captain Matt Eiskant, with the Belleville Police Department, said when officers arrived on the scene they found the body of 18-year old Deveon L. Hunt in the alleyway near the intersection. He had been shot. Eiskant said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday (Oct. 30) to confirm Hunt's cause of death.

"We're getting into his life right now," said Eiskant. "We don't know a whole lot about the victim. However, we're talking with family, friends... trying to learn a little bit about his life and who wanted to do harm to him."

Eiskant said they do not believe this was a random attack. There is no word on a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad Command Post at (618) 212-1593 or Crimestoppers at 866-371- TIPS (8477.)