‘Copwatch’ documentary explores police activity at the St. Louis International Film Festival

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis International Film Festival kicks off this week. Rhaisa Williams discusses the documentary "Copwatch" which will be airing Sunday.

A description of the film states:

In Ferguson, Michael Brown died after being shot by police. In New York, Eric Garner died after a chokehold by police. In Baltimore, Freddie Gray died being transported by police.

The names of these men have been burned into our public consciousness, and the videos of their deaths broadcast around the globe. They horrified us, made us reevaluate the way we look at the world, and ignited a movement to show that their lives mattered. But there are stories that have not yet been told surrounding these events: stories not about what happened in front of the cameras but about who stood behind them.

"Cop-watching" is a nonviolent way to observe police activity and record it, with the dual goal of exposing misconduct and using a physical presence to prevent it. 'Copwatch' sheds light on the group "We Cop-Watch" and features an array of unlikely heroes, including David Whitt of Ferguson, Jacob Crawford of Oakland, Ramsey Orta of New York, and Kevin Moore of Baltimore. We Copwatch's men and women, from different races and backgrounds, have dedicated their lives to creating a better future for their children and communities. Granted unprecedented access, including footage never seen before publicly, 'Copwatch' defines and personalizes a public narrative that is playing out across America every day.

Watch Copwatch: Sunday, Nov. 5 At 1:00pm

More information: http://www.cinemastlouis.org