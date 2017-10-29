Water main break floods part of apartment complex parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO – A water main break has shuts down the water supply and some streets in Ballwin for a few hours Sunday evening.

Crews have been out working for hours on the water main break near a Ballwin apartment complex.

Video taken by the Ballwin Police Department show the extent of the damage done. Water from main flowed onto the apartment complex parking lot flooding parts of the lot and partially submerging some vehicles.

Residents who spoke to Fox 2, say they didn`t hear the pipe burst, but looked outside and saw a ton of water rising fairly quickly.

Some of them came out to get their cars out of harm`s way.

Crew members from Missouri American Water say multiple factors could`ve led to this pipe bursting, including wear and tear and the sudden drop in temperature as well.

But there is some good news, a battalion fire chief on the scene tells Fox 2 that the break didn`t cause any problems with area fire hydrants.

Seven Trails between Mid Trail and Log Trail is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/nxypdHMUat — Ballwin Police Dept (@BallwinPolice) October 29, 2017