× Suspects in Reynolds County double homicide captured

OHIO – Two people have been arrested and charged after authorities say they murdered a couple in Reynolds County, Missouri.

86-year-old James Nance and his wife, 72-year-old Janet Nance, were killed inside their home near Ellington, Missouri on October 18th.

Police in Ohio arrested Timothy Callahan and David Young Saturday.

They are both charged with two counts of first degree murder.

A woman in her 70’s was also injured in the attack, but survived.