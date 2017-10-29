Fatal crash closes eastbound I-64 in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Investigators are on the scene of a fatal accident on I-64 in downtown St. Louis. Police say one person died and 3 others are injured. The crash involved two vehicles.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 3:30am for a report of a wrong way driver heading westbound in the east bound lanes on Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis. Police say one person died and 3 others were taken to an area hospital. They are listed in critically condition.

Investigators are not sure why the driver was was heading in the wrong direction. At this time police have not released the identities of the victims. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.