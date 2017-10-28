× Rollover crash kills two in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, MO – Two people are dead after rollover crash in Saint Charles County, MO late Friday. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30pm along eastbound South St. Peters Parkway east of Park Ashwood Drive. That’s along the outer road approaching Jungermann Road.

The car traveled off the road, struck a guardrail, and overturned. The driver, Brett Hill, 24, of St. Charles, MO, and his passenger, Cooper Mills, 23, also of St. Charles, were both ejected from the car and died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.