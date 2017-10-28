DEA hopes to put the brakes on opioid addiction drug take back day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some call it the pathway to addiction. Saturday morning the DEA is hoping to put the brakes on opioid addiction. Step one is getting rid of leftover painkillers.

The DEA says law enforcement is seeing more cases of teenagers experimenting with drugs they find in the medicine cabinet in their homes because they know where the drugs are stored.

On Saturday, the DEA will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from medicine cabinets. this national take-back day will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction and will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical drug abuse." 4 out of 5 people that have a heroin addiction began their addiction with drugs they got from the family medicine cabinet. Often times people don't know why they have prescription drugs any longer. If it’s a prescription drug you want its ok. If not, get it out of there, put it in a paper bag and bring it to us. We'll dispose of it go into the bathroom, open cabinet or drawer and they're they are sitting there for anyone to take a few and abuse," said James Shroba, Special Agent in Charge DEA St. Louis.

At the last DEA St. Louis drug take back day in April, 30,000 pounds of pills were collected. since the program started in 2010, eight million pounds of unwanted or unused prescription have been collected nationwide.

You can bring those unwanted or expired prescriptions drugs to various government buildings in our area in both Missouri and Illinois Saturday from 10 to 2 pm.