Businesses cashing in on the cold weather

ST. LOUIS - Folks were cashing in on the cold. The change in weather was welcomed by some businesses.

Jeff Branneky is one of the owners of Branneky Hardware, “Our business is very weather related.” He said they’ve been busy Saturday putting together a half dozen fire pits. The pits have been flying out the door. The pile of firewood in front of the store shrunk after customers purchased about 700 pieces, another shipment was due before the store closed. Branneky added, “That’s pretty good for this time of year when it gets colder we may sell more I think with Halloween weekend everybody’s with their outdoor fireplaces and things like that.”

At Ted Drewes the summer crowd is not here but folks are still lining up for frozen custard as the temperature continues to fall. Tricia Brantley was enjoying frozen custard, “Your frozen custard’s not going to melt so that’s a good reason being out here during the cold.” Customer Josh Hall said, “Ted Drewes got to do it greatest ice cream ever.”

In Kirkwood St. Peter Catholic Grade School hosted the annual trunk or treat. Kevin McCabe was taking part, “This is more like Wisconsin weather we’re from Wisconsin we expected it to be warm when we came down here. Madden: Disappointed? Disappointed that it’s not quite as warm.”

The chili cut the chill in the air and the candy and cookies fired up the kids. And one participant summer up the evening, “We’re all having a good time.”