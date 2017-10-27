St. Louis native charged with murder in Grambling State killings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A young man from St. Louis is now facing murder charges in connection with a double homicide earlier this week at Grambling State University in Louisiana. The suspect is identified as 19 year old Jaylin Wayne, a freshman at Grambling State in Grambling, Louisiana near Monroe.

Wayne attended high school at Vashon High School in north St. Louis. Among other things, Wayne played football at Vashon.

He was in the class of 2016.

We understand Wayne was taken into custody about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crime happened about midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning on the Grambling State campus. Investigators say Wayne shot and killed fellow Grambling State students Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.

Both victims were 23-years-old and from Farmerville, about 30 miles from the university.

Authorities in Louisiana say Wayne and the two victims knew each other 'to some extent.' Investigators say Wayne shot Andrews during a fight then shot Caldwell, who was coming to help Andrews.

Both men died at the scene.

Authorities in Louisiana say Wayne surrendered to police after he learned that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.