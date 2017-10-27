Prep football playoffs continue Friday despite freeze warning
-
North county football team denied a third of its season due to opponent forfeits
-
High schools starting to make-up games canceled due to Stockley verdict and protest
-
‘Build the wall’ chant at high school football game in Utah sparks controversy
-
Iowa special education student scores memorable touchdown in football game
-
High school football teams show support to slain mother, son with ‘Purple Night’
-
-
Parkway student faces discipline after unloaded firearm discovered at football game
-
Doing whatever it takes to stay warm at outdoor sporting events
-
South Carolina students punished for ‘rape’ photo at high school football game
-
De Smet High School in mourning after assistant football coach killed
-
Panthers fan arrested after brutal sucker-punch caught on video
-
-
Astros tie up World Series with 7-6 win over Dodgers in Game 2
-
Trump: NFL owners should fire players who protest the national anthem
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Vianney vs. CBC