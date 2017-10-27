Prep football playoffs continue Friday despite freeze warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - High school football fans were in for a cold one Friday night. The weather took a big turn over the past 24 hours, with temperatures in the 70s dropping low enough to warrant a freeze warning. The Pattonville concession stand went from not selling hot chocolate at previous games to selling out, but at this point in the season teams are ok with playing a few more games in the cold because it means they are advancing in the playoffs.