Doing whatever it takes to stay warm at outdoor sporting events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Portable heaters and loads of hot chocolate were brought in Friday to help fend off the sudden temperature plunge at a huge weekend event in Chesterfield: the St. Louis Softball Showcase at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex.

Close to 2,000 high school age girls are in town for one of the top three college recruiting events in the country. More than 150 teams are competing early morning, afternoon, and evening.

Players are hoping to catch the eyes of close to 200 college coaches in attendance. The players’ families now find themselves hoping to catch a break from the bitter wind.

“I thought it would be a little bit warmer,” said Merna Sellers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was bundled in blankets watching her granddaughter play.

“I did look it up ahead of time and saw it was only going to be in the 40s. Oh well.”

It was snowing back home she said.

“We don’t really think much about it (the cold) and mostly stay focused on the game. It takes my mind off of it just cheering on my teammates,” said Taylor Thein, who plays alongside Sellers’ granddaughter.

The St. Louis Softball Showcase continues through Sunday afternoon.