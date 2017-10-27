Autumn chill arrives in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A real taste of autumn’s chill blew in to St. Louis and people are coping while others welcome the change.

Workers at General Grant Car Wash bundled up, some even put on gloves to keep warm while drying off the wet cars. Car washer Edward Blair said the majority of his fellow washers don’t mind the cooler air.

“I’d say probably about 50 to 60 percent actually prefer doing it during the cold over the hot,” he said. “You can always cover up more; you can only take off so much.”

However, window washer Kevin James disagreed with the car washers.

“We get wet. It don’t bother you so much in the summer; in the winter, once you get cold, you’re cold, you’re done.”

Sierra Tortazzo, the owner of Kangaroo Kids, is expecting sales at the children’s clothing resale shop to jump as much as 20 percent this weekend. The weather turned cold and parents quickly move to prepare. Coats, hats, and boots will likely fly off the shelves.

“Just sold a lady a number of items. She just told me she felt unprepared this morning to dress her child,” Tortazoo said.

The brisk air did not stop pumpkin pickers from finding the best one to turn into a jack-o-lantern at the Kirkwood Farmers Market. Some folks welcomed autumn like an old friend, while other said it means less work outside the house.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Lee Batelle. “Finished with the hot weather, finished taking care of plants, cutting the grass.”

Of course, another outdoors chore is added to the list: raking up and bagging fallen leaves.