Aldermanic first reading of bill to relax marijuana laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A bill to relax marijuana laws in St. Louis city gets its first reading Friday (Oct. 27) by the Board of Aldermen. Alderwoman Megan Green, a democrat representing the 15th ward, filed the bill.

The bill would only allow penalties for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana or more than ten marijuana plants. There would also be penalties for anyone under 21 years old using marijuana or anyone selling it to someone under 21.

Consumption of marijuana anywhere but on private residential property would be limited.

Green said the goal is to allow police to focus on more serious violent crimes at a time when police resources are limited.

The proposal would also make it illegal to refuse to hire or terminate someone for legally using marijuana.

In 2013, the Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance reducing penalties for anyone caught with small amounts of marijuana.

A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson said the mayor is in favor of decriminalizing marijuana use.

The Board of Aldermen will meet at City Hall (1200 Market Street, St. Louis MO 63103) at 10 a.m.