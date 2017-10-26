Texas rescue dog’s adorable grin goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLER, Texas - A rescue dog in Texas has earned himself several fans since he was brought into an animal shelter to find a new home on Friday.

Cheech is a rescue dog at the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue, and since posting photos of him smiling for the camera, it has received several offers from people wanting to adopt him.

“Y’all … this smiling dog we got in at the shelter yesterday is ridiculous,” the shelter said in the post that has been shared more than 7,000 times.

“The smiling scared a couple of the volunteers as they mistook it for snarling, and they were mortified when I stuck my hand in his cage on the day we got him in," Leah Sipe, the director of the shelter and a Waller police officer, told WTVT. "He's an awesome little guy."

With so many messages, it didn’t take long for the shelter to find a home for Cheech.

“I reviewed the applications for Cheech, and one story stood out the most. Carrie reached out to the shelter volunteers and shared her heartbreaking loss with us, she lost her beloved Shepherd to cancer on Friday -- since then her other dog (Dusty) pictured here, has been severely depressed and had not eaten in days,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

It added Carrie and Dusty instantly hit it off with Cheech.

The City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue was founded by first responders and is located in a renovated jail. The shelter opens to the public on Nov. 12.

The shelter said it is the first no-kill animal shelter in Waller County, Texas, and is 100 percent volunteer and donation based.