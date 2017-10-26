Kirkwood launches new electric cab venture to bring customers downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - The City of Kirkwood launched a brand new transportation system Thursday night. It’s electric and it’s free.

While young ghosts and goblins were out enjoying the annual Halloween walk, businesses were trying to scare up new customers. It’s called Kirkwood Connection - a free, electric taxi.

“I definitely think it will help with the business downtown. It gets people in and it’s something also exciting to do,” said Tracy Alonzo, who works at a local jewelry store.

Some people complain that they can’t find a place to park in Kirkwood when officials have said there are a lot of spaces like at city hall and the garage across the street. The Kirkwood Connection will make distant parking lots more convenient by picking people up where they park and take them to a business, shop or restaurant.

“We hope along the way they’re going to discover something new they want to try; maybe a new favorite restaurant or new favorite shop,” said Donna Poe, Executive Director of Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.

The free taxi operates Thursday and Friday evening and Saturday afternoon and night. The Kirkwood Connection costs the downtown business district about $20,000. They’re hoping the investment sees a payoff.

“If we can help people find their way around they’ll be happy and return again, again and again," Poe said.

Right now it’s a pilot program if it goes well they may operate it all the way through almost the end of December.