Inmate dies in custody at St. Louis County Justice Center

CLAYTON, Mo. _Authorities are investigating after an inmate died in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. According to the county, police arrested the individual on a warrant from Franklin County, on a drug-related charge.

The man was housed in an open area with other inmates and was seen sleeping and snoring. Jail guards noticed he was not breathing and unresponsive within four minutes. They called paramedics but life saving measures were unsuccessful.

One inmate says the man was dead for more than a half hour without anyone checking on him. However, the County Justice Service says videotape proves he was not left alone that long.

A toxicology report will be available in 12 weeks.

His name and age have not been released at this time.