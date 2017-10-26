Family claims child dragged in trash bag while teacher watched

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The family of a second grader claims one of the young girls classmates put her in a trash bag and dragged her around their elementary school classroom while a teacher watched.

The incident allegedly happened at Kipp Victory Academy in north St. Louis. The family says they were afraid their 7-year-old could have suffocated while in the bag. However school officials say, after a thorough investigation, they believe the incident never happened. The second grader's family disagrees.

The family of the 7-year-old claims school officials informed them that a male student put the second grader in a trash bag and and dragged her around the classroom. The school disputes that. They say these are false allegations.

Kipp St. Louis says they take student matters very seriously. The school released this statement:

"After a thorough investigation into this incident it was determined that the allegations are unfounded. The safety of our students is our first priority, and as we do in all matters of student safety, we responded swiftly and thoroughly."

FOX 2 News crews were not allowed to see the video due to privacy reasons. The child's mother has removed her from school and will enroll her in another school district.