Customer reports dressing room ‘creeper’ used cellphone to record video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Des Peres police are looking for a man who used his cellphone to record a woman undressing at a local mall.

The alleged incident happened on a recent Sunday afternoon at Akira, a trendy women’s clothing store on the first floor of West County Center.

The woman told police that as she was changing clothes, she looked down and noticed what appeared to be a man’s hand underneath the dressing area curtain. The man was holding a cellphone, and it was pointed directly at her.

The woman screamed and immediately dressed herself, then called for a store associate, who had already called police.

By that time, the man had left the store.

The alleged suspect is described as a Caucasian man, between 5’7” and 5’8”, with brown hair. He was wearing a dark green-hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and a dark pair of tennis shoes.

Police questioned a man fitting that description, but the alleged victim and the associate said he was the wrong person.

Surveillance images provided by mall management show a man who might be the person in question, police said, but he has not been identified as a suspect.

Police said no other incidents have been reported at the mall.

Akira’s corporate officers did not respond to inquiries for comment on the matter.