School van driver accused of sexually assaulting Pennsylvania student

MONTROSE, Pa. – A school van driver accused of having sexual contact with a student was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Pennsylvania, according to WNEP.

Donald Brand, of Montrose, said nothing as he was escorted in by state police to the magistrate's office in Susquehanna County.

Court papers allege that he sexually assaulted an underage female student at Faith Mountain Christian Academy in New Milford.

The Susquehanna County man would take the teenager to and from school. That's when the pair started emailing each other.

A witness told investigators that Brand allegedly kissed her and then touched her when she came to his home in August of 2017.

Brand, who's married with children, admitted to kissing her but, 'not like that,' according to the court filing.

Brand was charged with sexual assault of a minor with bail set at $10,000.