Police investigating child followed home from elementary school

OLIVETTE, MO – A warning to parents in the Ladue School District. The district is reporting that a child who attends the Old Bonhomme Elementary School was followed home Wednesday by a man in a black car. The district says the child is safe and unharmed.

As precaution, the Olivette Police Department is investigating the incident.

The district also stated a similar incident occurred in another school district earlier this week.

Parents and children who walk or ride bikes to school should take extra precautions for the time being.

If you have questions or concern you can call the district’s administrative center at 314-994-7080.