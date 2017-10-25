Pair charged with robbery following police, FBI raid in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two men have been arrested and charged for a series of robberies that occurred October 17 and October 18 in south St. Louis.

Travion Lindsey, 19, and Jevantae Phillips, 20, were charged with robbery and armed criminal action.

St. Louis police detained Lindsey during Tuesday's police and FBI raid on a home in the 5400 Block of South Kingshighway. At the time, police were there executing a search warrant relative to a robbery investigation. Phillips was arrested at a later time.

Court documents show that in the home they found multiple firearms, a victim's cellphone, and other items associated with a robbery at a 7-11 on 4900 Christy Boulevard.

According to court documents, on October 17, Phillips approached a woman parked in her 2002 Pontiac Aztek in the 3800 block of Meramec Street, pointed a gun and demanded her vehicle. Then, he and Lindsey used the Aztek to commit robberies early the next morning. At 1:40 a.m. on October 18, court documents say three suspects approached a victim sitting in his car at 5200 Ulena, showed their guns and demanded the victim's property. He handed over his cellphone. Then 25 minutes later, surveillance video captured a robbery at the 7-11 on Christy, showing three suspects fleeing the scene in the Aztek. They stole money, lottery tickets, cigarettes and liquor.

During the investigation, court documents state that law enforcement was able to track the victim's cellphone to two addresses. The cell phone was tracked to the 7-11 robbery at the time of the incident and to two addresses, where search warrants were obtained.

While searching one address, police located one of the firearms used in the 7-11 robbery and the stolen Aztek parked a few blocks away.

During the search of the home raided on Kingshighway, police found multiple firearms, the victim's cellphone and items associated with the robbery of the 7-11.