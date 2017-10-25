Officer helps boy celebrate birthday when parents don’t show up at school

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Wisconsin police officer Daryl Robinson is being praised after he picked up a child from school who had been left alone on his eighth birthday Monday.

According to a post on the Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page, the parent in this case is incarcerated, and there were no other known family contacts listed with the school, according to WITI. So Robinson responded to the boy’s elementary school at the end of the day.

“He’d never been in a police car before and was very excited to ride in one,” the Green Bay officer said. “We gave him some Packer cards and a little Green Bay police tattoo. And then I brought him to McDonald’s, got him a sandwich.”

Robinson said he eventually managed to locate the boy’s grandfather and siblings and dropped him off.

The McDonald’s meal was made possible by cheeseburger coupons donated to the department for use by officers in certain situations.

The experience brought back memories for Robinson, who said former Green Bay Police Captain Bill Bongle did the same for him when he was a child – even stopping by on one of his birthdays, according to WBAY.

Robinson said he’s not sure if the boy wants to be a police officer when he grows up, but he hopes they stay in touch.