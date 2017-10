Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The new Busch Shooting Range at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation area in St. Charles is opening this weekend! Shooters will now have access to one of the most state-of-the-art ranges in the country.

Shooting range manager, Bryant Hertel, joined us on KPLR 11 to tell us all about it.

To learn more visit: mdc.mo.gov