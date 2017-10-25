× Charges filed following Highland, Illinois standoff

HIGHLAND, Ill. – A 34-year-old Highland man remains in custody at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office amid charges he fired his gun at his home and made false claims about being attacked.

According to Lt. Christopher Conrad, a spokesman for the Highland Police Department, police responded to a call about shots being fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Cedar Street at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Around the same time, police received a 911 call from a person inside the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, the person who made the call from the home met police outside, Conrad said. The man, identified as Mahmoud Massoud, told officers he’d been attacked by an unidentified individual and that he fired two shots at the assailant. Massoud had a wound to his chest/shoulder area and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

Police established a perimeter around the home after failing to make contact with anyone inside, Conrad said. Witnesses at the scene said no one fled the home after the shots were fired.

Police evacuated nearby homes out of caution and called in the local SWAT team. The SWAT team eventually entered the home and did not find anyone inside.

Meanwhile, Massoud was treated and released from the hospital and brought to the Highland Police Department to provide more information, Conrad said. During this time, police determined Massoud was the person who fired the shots.

Massoud was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.