Work goes on for Habitat for Humanity despite tool theft

Kyle Hunsbereger, director of construction for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis, explained, “We'll move on and continue to do the good work we do. It’s just a little more difficult right now.”

He says they are still figuring out the exact total loss but they have been scrambling to figure out what kind of work they can still do.

“We were estimating between 10-15 and we're somewhere in between that number. We did have an inventory list of it and are now getting all the other materials that were in trailer so we can get a final total.”

Police recovered the trailer late Monday in the 4000 block of Iowa, but it was damaged and all the tools, including cordless circular saws, impact drivers, and screw guns were gone.

“We kind of moved resources around and brought a new container here so we can work out. But it takes weeks to inventory the tools you need to do a job so were kind of putting a band aid on it right now.”

Habitat for Humanity St. Louis will be scrambling now to meet their deadline for this home. However, they remain positive.

“With Habitat you see the best in people and we cling on to that and put on a good face for them because they’re out here giving of their time,” Hunsberger adds.

Habitat for Humanity St. Louis says if anyone is interested in making any donations to replace their stolen goods they can go to habitatstl.org/support/howtodonate.

