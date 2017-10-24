St. Louis Treasurer Jones opposes police pay ballot measure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Proposition P is a hot topic in St. Louis as the city tries to keep up with the county's police officer pay scale. But not everyone thinks raising taxes in the city is a good idea.

As the battle over Proposition P looms over the City of St. Louis, people on both sides of the issue are making their case.

As St. Louis County makes moves towards spending money from the passage of Proposition P to give their police officers pay raises, the City of St. Louis is looking to do the same. Mayor Lyda Krewson says the city needs to raise the salaries police officers in order to compete with area police departments. She says the salary boost would go a long way to helping recruit and retain officers.

On the other side of the issue, local organizations and leaders held a news conference Tuesday to say they opposed the idea. Some say it's a money grab from poor communities already struggling to survive.

There are also questions about exactly how the money will be spent. St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones says the half-cent sales tax increase will make the city tax rate one of the highest in the nation.

The proposition is schedule for a vote on the November 7 ballot.