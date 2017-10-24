Police hope surveillance video helps identify burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Chesterfield police are asking for the publics’ help identifying a man responsible for breaking into homes in the city. Police have surveillance video of the suspect on a Metro bus wearing a victim’s watch.

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Keith Rider said on October 2nd they got a call for an alarm on Nardin Avenue. When they arrived, another neighbor told them her house had been broken into. She also said she thought she saw a man who may be the suspect walking down the road as she was pulling up.

Police talked to neighboring businesses and learned that people at the Hampton Inn had seen someone getting onto a bus near the Chesterfield Mall. Employees say the man looked a lot like someone who had stolen from the hotel a few weeks earlier.

The suspect was dropped off at a bus stop near the Delmar Loop. Police believe he may work in the Chesterfield area or visit it frequently.

They are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to call the Chesterfield police. The number is 636-537-3000.