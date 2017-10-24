× Overturned semi closes WB Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ An overturned tractor trailer shut down the westbound ramp of I-70 to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge for nearly three and a half hours during the Tuesday morning rush (Oct. 24).

The driver of the truck was not injured. Two men who work near where the accident occurred said they rushed to the driver’s aid pulled him from the truck. One of the men said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The truck was hauling milk and some milk spilled onto the ramp. Diesel fuel leaked from the truck, and crews worked to contain the leak.

The ramp reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.