MoDOT preparing to replace bridges over Meramec River at I-44 in 2018

FENTON, MO - MoDOT held an informational public forum Tuesday to share plans about a major project coming to I-44 near I-270. MoDOT will be replacing the two I-44 bridges over the Meramec River beginning in the fall of 2018.

“They’re reaching the end of their life and so they need to be replaced,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Karen Yeomans.

Details about the project can be found at http://tinyurl.com/I44Bridges2018. The project is also expected improve the traffic flow from I-270 to westbound I-44 by creating a separate path for I-270 traffic wanting to take the Soccer Park Exit off I-44.

There will also be temporary closures involving ramps from I-44 to Watson. That could result in more traffic accessing the Lindbergh exit.

Dave and Beverly Dilthy attended Tuesday’s public information meeting because they live near I-270 and I-44.

“There will be some complications,” said Dave Dilthy. “We’ll just have to adjust our schedule and our routes you know for the next 3 ½ years.”

The project is expected to be completed in late 2021.