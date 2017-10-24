Local pastor pens Amazon best-seller with message of unity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - From protests over the Jason Stockley ruling to presidential politics, we are living in a divisive and stressful world. Sometimes the search for answers and trying to make sense of the chaos can leave people feeling defeated. A St. Louis pastor has written an Amazon best-seller that offers a message of unity.

In his new book, The Genius of One, Pastor Greg Holder provides a three-point framework for constructive conversation and creates the space for dialogue that he says won't happen elsewhere. He also looks for creative collaborations and looks to endure with tenacious hope.

Holder's new book has topped charts in Christian Leadership, Discipleship, and Social Issues and he joined us today to talk more about it.

For more information on Pastor Holder, visit The Crossing online.