Illinois lawmakers considering stricter gun laws after Las Vegas massacre

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois lawmakers are considering stricter gun laws in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting from earlier this month.

Currently, there are a few bills on the table right now that revolve around banning bump stocks on guns; basically, a device that speeds up the rate of firing; turning a semi-automatic weapon into something close to an automatic one.

Democratic State Representative Martin Moylan`s bill passed through committee Tuesday. It would ban any type of trigger modification device intended to accelerate the rate of fire. Some lawmakers say that language is far too broad, while others say it`s what`s necessary for public safety.

But another bill sponsored by a Republican State Rep. Barbara Wheeler is also getting some traction. The bill has the support of the Illinois Rifle Association, but the bill`s phrasing only specifically includes bump-fire stocks. Other devices that can increase the rate of fire are not covered by the bill.

Representative Moylan’s bills will hit the house floor Wednesday, but there’s no word on when it could be taken up for a vote.