FBI, police raid home of man shot and killed in June

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis police and the FBI swarmed a home Tuesday morning in south St. Louis. It`s the same home where 21-year-old Isaiah Hammett was shot and killed during a standoff with the SWAT team.

Police left the home in the 5400 block of S. Kingshighway with at least three people who appeared to be detained. They have not released many details about the situation.

However, they did confirm that no one was hurt in this particular incident.

