ST. LOUIS - There’s heartbreak over a double murder in south St. Louis. Police say they responded to a call for shots fired and found two bodies along with a stolen motorcycle around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Bellerive. The victims, a 40-year-old male and 27-year-old Megan Nieder of Maplewood, were pronounced deceased at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say an unknown suspect was last seen leaving the scene on foot.

Fox 2 / KPLR 11 spoke with the family of Megan Nieder, who in their grief are calling on the community to help the police catch her killer.