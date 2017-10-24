× Missing Wildwood man found dead

ELLISVILLE, Mo. – A missing Wildwood man was found dead less than a day after St. Louis County police issued an Endangered Person Advisory.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Timothy Conrad was last seen at his home in Wildwood on Monday evening, where relatives found suicide notes.

Police said they were told Conrad suffered from depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Conrad was found dead in a wooded area near Manchester and Clarkson in Ellisville.

The county medical examiner is investigating to determine an official cause of death.