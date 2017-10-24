× ‘Demon Knight’ indicted in Illinois state trooper shooting

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A St. Clair County grand jury indicted an East St. Louis man for allegedly shooting an Illinois state trooper earlier this month.

According to Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., a spokesman for the Illinois State Police, the incident took place October 1 on Missouri Avenue at 25th Street in East St. Louis.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Demon Knight, fled a traffic stop and fired shots at a state trooper who ran after him on foot.

At present, Knight remains incarcerated at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a prior warrant for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer in Hillsdale. He’ll be extradited to St. Clair County to face charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.