ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in locating thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity overnight.

In a Facebook post, Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said the tool trailer was stolen between 6 p.m. Sunday, October 22 and 6 a.m. Monday, October 23 at a build site in the 7600 block of Vermont in the Carondelet neighborhood. The trailer was located Monday afternoon in 4000 block of Iowa, but the tools that had been inside are still missing.

The trailer and tools inside are worth approximately $75,000. The tools are permanently labeled with “Property of HFHSL” or “Property of Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis” and “Not for Sale.”

The trailer was parked on the street and locked with chains.

Habitat for Humanity St. Louis CEO Kimberly McKinnely says, “The chains were cut and left in the street and the trailer was driven off with the tools inside of it. So it would have to have been taken by someone who drives a truck with a hitch big enough to haul a sizeable trailer that is full of tools. ”

Anyone with information on the trailer’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing for low income families, who also work on the construction. The work on the house had gotten as far at the foundation and sub floor before it was halted due to the theft.