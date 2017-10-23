South St. Louis hardware store closing after 86 years in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis city hardware store owner is calling it a career and closing his neighborhood store.

The Oak Hill True Value store has been open for 86 years at 4100 Connecticut in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

The owner, Don Scherer, bought the store in 1975. The store was opened in 1931 by Edwin A. Morgan, changing its name in the 1950s.

Scherer’s family has worked at the mom and pop store, filling the needs for residents in the neighborhood and surrounding area for 42 years.

Scherer laments closing the store, but times have changed. With rise of big box hardware stores, customers' tastes have changed to shopping at Home Depot and Lowe’s. Also, fewer people are doing home repairs themselves and hiring contractors to do projects in their homes.

The store is slated to be closed by the end of year, with most the inventory being sold at a 25 percent discount.

A developer has bought the property and has plans to turn the 3,500 square foot building into residential use.