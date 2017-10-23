× Second victim in Reynolds County shooting dies

ELLINGTON, Mo. – A second person has died less than a week after a triple shooting in Reynolds County.

According to Sgt. Jeff Kinder, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the shooting happened October 18 inside a home on Highway 106, about five miles west of Ellington, Missouri in Reynolds County.

Janet Nance, 72, died later that day at a St. Louis hospital. On October 21, Janet’s husband, 86-year-old James Nance, died as a result of his injuries.

The third shooting victim, a 73-year-old woman, is still recovering from her gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not identified a possible motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department at 573-648-2491 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G at 417-469-3121.