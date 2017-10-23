Katy Perry takes mini-vacation in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It seems pop star Katy Perry was very busy in the Gateway City this past weekend. Not only did she perform at a sold-out concert at the Scottrade Center Sunday night, but she found time to crash the wedding party of Hayley and Blonie Dudney at The Four Seasons Hotel, where danced with guest for about 10 minutes before leaving the party.

She was also sighted at the Janet Jackson concert Friday night at the Chaifetz Arena.

But she saved the best for last as she made last minute dash to Ted Drews in south St. Louis for some frozen custard following her concert Sunday night.

She also took time to pose with staffers at the iconic eatery before leaving St. Louis.

38.627003 -90.199404