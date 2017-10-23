× Granite City man charged in bank robbery

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 50-year-old Monday in connection with a bank robbery that occurred just days prior.

According to Det. Lt. Nick Novacich, a spokesman for the Granite City Police Department, the robbery took place on the morning of October 20 in the 2000 block of Lee Avenue. Police did not release additional specifics about the robbery.

Following a brief investigation, police arrested Torricelli Johnson as their primary suspect.

Johnson was charged with financial institution robbery. He remains jailed at the Granite City Police Department until he either posts bail of $100,000 or can be extradited to the Madison County Jail.