Chicago man killed when truck intentionally rammed off road

CHICAGO - A young Chicago father was killed when police say another driver intentionally rammed his truck early Sunday morning, forcing him off the road and into a tree, according to WGN.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said a red truck was forced off the road after being repeatedly rammed by another truck and dragged for nearly two blocks.

The driver of the red truck was Eduardo Pena, 21. While first responders managed to pull him from the wreck and take him to a local hospital, he died a few hours later, according to WGN.

“The police came and gave me the news [that] my son is dead and in the hospital," Jose Pena, Eduardo's father, told WGN. "Maybe the guy was drunk or crazy. I don’t know what happened.”

His son would have turned 22 on Tuesday. Saturday night he was at a party with friends. His family says he had a 1-year-old son.

The driver fled the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The family said they are hoping police will be able to find surveillance video of the accident. They are asking anyone who has any information to call police.

The city has a speed camera in the two block span where the incident occurred.