The Great GO! St. Louis Halloween Race in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Super heroes and zombies alike participated in The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race on Sunday morning.

Thousands of people from across the region took part in one of four Halloween themed events. The events included a half marathon, 10k, 5k and 1-mile fun run.

Runners were encouraged to dress up and there were also contests for the best costume. The Great Halloween Race started near Soldier’s Memorial and the finish line was near Tucker and Market. Trick-or-Treating was also available along the 5k route.