The Pulse – Documentary ‘For Ahkeem’ explores coming of age in north St. Louis

Documentary 'For Ahkeem' explores coming of age in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The documentary film, For Ahkeem, is getting rave reviews and it was made here in St. Louis. It’s the coming of age story of Daje Shelton, a 17-year-student, who tries to complete high school.

For Ahkeem details Shelton’s obstacles as a teen parent and living in a marginalized neighborhood on the city’s north side. She, along with the film’s Executive Producer, Jeff Truesdell have more about the film.

For Ahkeem will run through October 26 at the 24:1 Cinema located at 6755 Page Avenue, in Pagedale. The two-year-old theater is run by Beyond Housing, an organization committed to the regeneration communities on the city’s north side, that provide a backdrop to the film’s coming-of-age narrative.

For Ahkeem’s limited theatrical run also includes theaters in New York and Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

To learn more visit forahkeemfilm.com